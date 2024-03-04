Polmont Snowdrop Cafe: £10k donated to charities in last two years
They’ve also provided tasty lunches and a welcome haven for dozens of elderly and vulnerable people in their community.
The Polmont Snowdrop Community Cafe has celebrated its second anniversary of providing a much-needed resource for the village and its residents.
The cafe takes place every Thursday from 1pm-3pm in the Polmont Old Church Hall in Greenpark Drive.
It was initially set up as a joint venture between the congregation of Polmont Old, Polmont Community Council and Strathcarron Hospice. It aimed to give all those in the community who had been feeling isolated or lonely after two years of the pandemic a place to go and meet others.
From initially supplying tea and biscuits, the cafe now provides hot soup and home baking thanks to the volunteers who do the cooking and baking.
It is free to attend but, if able, people can make a donation with all the money raised gong to local charities.
In the past 24 months, charities which have received donations include Car 4U £400; Enable Falkirk £800; Falkirk Young Carers £1200; Freedom of Mind Choir £100; Maggie's Forth Valley £550; Neonatal Unit FVRH £800; Polmont Old Church £1150; Scott Martin Foundation £550; Strathcarron Hospice £1750; Trussell Trust (Falkirk Foodbank) £1800 and others £900.
Alice, who is the group’s soup-maker, said: “It’s been very successful in a short time. We probably get around £135 in donations every week and then give it to the various local charities. It's great to see everyone enjoying themselves and getting a chance to meet other people.”