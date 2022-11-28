Polmont school's Christmas Fayre proves a success
There was festive fun a-plenty at St Margaret’s Primary on Saturday as the school’s parent council hosted its Christmas Fayre.
Both the school and wider community were invited to come along and enjoy the event with things on offer for both the adults and children. The fundraising event was held in the school on Salmon Inn Road, Polmont.
Visitors were able to browse a variety of gift stalls from local businesses and do some Christmas shopping. There were games, face painting, tattoos and crafting activities to keep the children entertained.
Santa was also in his grotto during the event, offering the chance for youngsters to speak to him ahead of Christmas day. There was also the chance for everyone to enjoy some refreshments.