Roni, Rachael and Sarah on the baking stall at the festive event. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Both the school and wider community were invited to come along and enjoy the event with things on offer for both the adults and children. The fundraising event was held in the school on Salmon Inn Road, Polmont.

Visitors were able to browse a variety of gift stalls from local businesses and do some Christmas shopping. There were games, face painting, tattoos and crafting activities to keep the children entertained.

Santa was also in his grotto during the event, offering the chance for youngsters to speak to him ahead of Christmas day. There was also the chance for everyone to enjoy some refreshments.

The event was organised by the school's parent council.

The Rota Kids were collecting foodbank donations at the event. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Julie, of Bonnie Tweed, with her daughter Layla, 5

