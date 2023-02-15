Six-year-old Harris MacAskill from Polmont decided he wanted to do a walking challenge during January after the gift of a Fitbit watch for Christmas. He set himself the challenge to complete 150,000 steps over the 31 days.

However, the St Margaret’s Primary 2 pupil hit his goal in record time and the target was first upped to 250,000 before he eventually completed 308,752.

The youngster has raised £1018.71 and all money is going to his team, Syngenta 2016, to purchase new kit and equipment, as well as help fund trips to football tournaments.

Harris MacAskill cheered on for his fundraising by his teammates at Syngenta 2016. Pic: Michael Gillen

Proud mum Stephanie, a learning and development manager, said: “He was so determined to do hit his target – I would sometimes look out the window and see him walking up the driveway. Harris also got the steps in by going out for walks with our dog Robbo, football training, running and playing with his friends.

"We all know money is tight and he wanted to raise funds for Syngenta with his step challenge, as well as encouraging fitness. We’re very proud of what he achieved.”

Also cheering him on were dad David, a senior contracts manager, and little brother Archie, two, who would often be following in the footsteps of Harris.