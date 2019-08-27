Polmont’s Inchyra Hotel hosts sparkling Girls Night

A great night out for the girls – and a free glass of prosecco is all on offer at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa next week.

The Polmont venue is hosting a special Girls Night to showcase not only their wedding packages for those planning on tying the know, but also what they can offer for those organising hen and stag nights.

There will also be a chance to find out more about the event packages available including Girls Night In, Christmas parties and the popular tribute nights.

Hosted in conjunction with the Scottish Wedding Directory, it runs from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, September 5 with a glass of prosecco and canapes on arrival.

There will also be a fashion show during the evening and over 23 exhibitors have already signed up to attend.

They include many local businesses – Frox of Falkirk, Irene’s Florist, Fuze Ceremonies, Karli Jane Make-up, Partylite Candles and Dram fine Whisky Tours.

There is no admission fee and those interested are invited to turn up on the night.