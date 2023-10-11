Staff at a budget hotel and neighbouring restaurant had to carry out frantic mopping up operations after last weekend’s heavy rain.

The car park of the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre at Beancross was under several feet of water on Saturday with several vehicles almost totally submerged.

Heavy rain hit most of Scotland last Saturday with the Met Office issuing an amber warning which flags up the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

In some areas a month of rain fell in 24 hours.

Cousins Thomas Grozier, of Bainsford, and Ben Brown, of Whitecross, kayaking in the Brewers Fayre car park at Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for Whitbread, the hospitality company which runs both the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre said no guests were stranded in the hotel.

As water levels began to rise staff helped guests to leave, finding them other accommodation if necessary and alerting the emergency services to help safeguard the hotel.

Staff were able to reopen the hotel on Monday but yesterday (Wednesday) the Brewers Fayre remained closed.

The spokesperson said: “ Following the rising water levels the team worked quickly to assist guests and contacted the emergency services who assisted in making the hotel secure.

Mopping up begins at Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre and Premier Inn on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen

"All guests in house and those due to arrive were booked out to other hotels and the hotel was closed until Monday to ensure that the water damage could be cleaned and any damage repaired as necessary.

"The restaurant was also closed due to safety concerns relating to electrical equipment, and is currently still closed until remedial works and drying out have been completed.

“Some of our team remained at the hotel to assist any guests arriving or needing to move belongings to other hotels over the weekend.”

The area has flooded many times before and it is understood enforcement action by Falkirk Council is currently underway as flood prevention work carried out has not received the necessary planning permission.

The Whitbread spokesperson added: “Our property and legal teams are still in ongoing discussions with the relevant authorities to secure a more permanent solution to try and prevent future flooding.”

Falkirk Council’s road teams were out in force over the weekend dealing with flooding. Roads closed included the A883 at the M876 overbridge; Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir; and Stirling Road, Camelon.