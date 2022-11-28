News you can trust since 1845
Polmont Playgroup: Time capsule and plaque to mark 50 years of caring for children

A popular playgroup brought its 50th anniversary celebrations to a conclusion by burying a time capsule and erecting a plaque.

By Jill Buchanan
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:37pm

Polmont Playgroup operates out of Greenpark Centre and has been providing care, fun and stimulation for children from the village since 1972. Some of the youngsters attending are the grandchildren of those who attended in the early days.

On Friday, thanks to the help of Polmont Community Council, they placed the time capsule and plaque in a flower bed on Station Road, opposite the entrance to Lathallan Drive. It had previously been tended by Polmont Rotary but when it disbanded had been left overgrown.

Community council members cleared the ground then dug a three foot hole so youngsters past and present from the playgroup could bury the time capsule.

Polmont Playgroup placed a time capsule and a plaque to mark the group's 50th anniversary, helped by the community council.

Chairperson Lia Jarvis said: “It mainly contains a pictorial record of the playgroup’s 50 years, as well as some photographs and information about Polmont. We also did a recap of the world in 2022 and a bit about Covid. We also placed a face mask and some hand sanitiser in it.

"The children then planted some bulbs to come up in the spring and they also put in some shrubs donated by the community council.”

Each session of the playgroup can take 25 children and they employ eight play leaders to work with the youngsters. The playgroup operates every morning from Monday to Friday from just after 9.30am until 11.30am and such is its popularity that there is a waiting list of mums eager to have their tiny tots enrolled at the popular facility.

Youngsters helped to bury the time capsule
Gillian Bett and Lia Jarvis with the time capsule and plaque
Station Road