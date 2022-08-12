Polmont Playgroup: Painting and prize bingo on the calendar

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polmont Playgroup has been meeting in Greenpark Community Centre for over two decades.

The committee decided to put the summer months to good use by giving the inside of their part of the building a lick of paint.

They asked the local community for volunteers to lend a hand, as well as any welcome donations of paint and materials.

Polmont Playgroup committee and volunteers painting the inside of their building

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their efforts mean the children and eight play leaders now have an improved environment to spend their time.

The playgroup is so popular in the village and surrounding area that there is a waiting list of parents eager to get their youngsters enrolled.

A final 50th anniversary fundraiser will take place next month.

Lots of hard work soon had the playgroup property looking fine

The popular prize bingo evening returns on Saturday, September 17 after a break due to the pandemic.

They are now inviting donations of prizes, big or small, from businesses and the community.

Making the playgroup building looking spick and span took a lot of hard work