Polmont Playgroup: Celebrating 50 years of looking after village children

Polmont Playgroup is held in Greenpark Community Centre where it has been meeting for over 20 years, previously it was held in a nearby building on Main Street.

And such is its popularity that there is a waiting list of mums eager to have their tiny tots enrolled at the popular facility.

The playgroup operates every morning from Monday to Friday from just after 9.30am until 11.30am.

Polmont Playgroup celebrates its 50th anniversary

Chairperson Lia Stevenson said each session can take 25 children and they employ eight play leaders to work with the youngsters.

She said: “We take children from two and a half years until they start school. While some playgroups have been struggling for numbers with children getting more nursery provision now, we’ve found that there is still as much demand although a child may not be with as long now.”

To continue operating the playgroup committee is constantly fundraising and Lia said they receive a lot of support from businesses in the area.

Youngsters attending Polmont Playgroup with new planter in the grounds of Greenpark Community Centre

She added: "Whenever we can we like to work with businesses in the Polmont and Brightons area to give something back to those who help us.

“We have also been lucky to get match funding and M&G plc in Stirling, who used to be Prudential, have given us two £3500 donations which have proved much-needed.”

The next major fundraiser will be in September when they playgroup hosts its bingo night.

During the pandemic the playgroup closed but when it was eventually able to start back up it was with much reduced numbers, however everyone is glad that things are back to normal now.

The playgroup members celebrated their half century with a large cake that everyone shared and they also installed planters in the community centre grounds which youngsters can help tend.