Polmont Playgroup: Appeal for help with painting project

Polmont Playgroup plans paint the interior of the playgroup base this Wednesday, August 3.

The group has been meeting for over 20 years in Greenpark Community Centre.

Now they are looking for volunteers to give them a hand with their painting project and they are also looking for items to be donated to help them give their playgroup surroundings a new look.

Polmont Playgroup recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and now are looking for community support with a project

Chairperson Lia Stevenson said: “If anyone was able to donate any paint (any colour) for walls/ceilings and wood and/or disposable gloves, masking tape, dust sheets, rollers,paintbrushes, paint trays – anything that would help with decorating. If it is new or partially used then it would be wonderful.”

If you can help please contact the committee by emailing [email protected]