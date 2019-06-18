Polmont park is Outlander top hot spot

Fans of popular television time travel romance Outlander will be flocking to a park in Polmont which has been used as a location in the show’s fourth series.

According to VisitScotland’s newly updated Outlander location map, the village’s Gray Buchananan Park – better known as Parkhill – features prominiently in episodes of the drama, which stars James Bond hopeful Sam Heughan.

Eagle eyed Outlander viewers will have spotted the park and the meandering Polmont Burn in a scene at Charleston graveyard.

The Outlander map now include more details than ever before, including postcodes and whether the on-screen locations feature parking, toilet facilities, admission fees and eateries.

As well as the Polmont landmark, new filming locations include Edinburgh, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and Perthshire.

Jenni Steele, VisitScotland film and creative industries manager, said: “Outlander continues to have a massive effect on Scottish tourism with fans flocking to the sites that have appeared in or have a historical connection to the hit television show.

“With an astonishing 43 locations used over the past four series, there is so much of the country for ‘set-jetting’ fans to explore. Our new and improved guide gives visitors even more information about on-site facilities to allow them to plan appropriately to make the most out of their trip.”

For those who may not have seen it yet – Outlander follows the decade spanning adventures of English World War II combat nurse Claire Randall, who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland where she meets and falls in love with Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser.

Visit www.visitscotland.com/outlander to view the new Outlander map.