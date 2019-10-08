Polmont nurse scoops top care award

A nurse from Polmont has been honoured at the Meallmore Awards, winning a top accolade for delivering the highest standards of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Karen Sneddon from Ivybank House Care Home in Polmont was named Nurse of the Year for her devotion and dedication to residents.

She was commended for being an inspirational presence within the home and displaying a tireless attitude towards care at the awards ceremony, hosted by Michelle McManus at Perth Race Course.

Speaking after her award win Karen said: “It’s so nice to be recognised in this way and feel appreciated.”

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore Ltd said: “Congratulations to Karen for all her hard work over the last year. Her award is thoroughly well-deserved, and it gives me great pride to see members of the team showcasing such commitment.

“The awards are vital to recognise how hard members of the team work to provide the best possible levels of care, comfort and happiness for our residents. Exceptional dedication from members of staff should not go unnoticed and showing our appreciation is the least that we can do.”