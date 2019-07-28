Polmont hotel splashes out with Our Little Mermaids fun day

Polmont’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa has taken the plunge with a wacky promotion that gives aspiring Mermaids a taste of what it’s like to swim with a flipper.

Launched in association with Mermaids Scotland, the pop-up fun session in the hotel pool saw some spectacular aquatic acrobatics as the newly-qualified Mermaids got the hang of their newly-acquired lower halves.

Modern mermaids wear swimming goggles ... makes sense.

They were taught “basic mermaid movements” and had a great time taking part in various mermaid games and challenges - and while we cannot be certain it’s possible it may have been a bit like being a seal, or pehaps a dolphin.

For kids fishing around for something fun to do at the tail end of July the session was a great success - and not a bad way of drawing attention to the hotel’s impressive pool and other facilities.

A fin way to spend the afternoon ...