Polmont hosts Jo Cox Great Get Together for all the community

A special event next month will bring a community together as a politician is honoured.

The Family Fun Day at Polmont Community Hub on Sunday, June 22 is part of the UK-wide Great Get Together weekend in honour of the late Jo Cox MP.

It take place from 2.30pm to 5.30pm at the hub in Greenpark Drive, and is open to people of all ages to come together for an afternoon of connection and fun activities.

The Great Get Together is an annual celebration inspired by Jo Cox’s message message that “we have more in common than that which divides us”.

Jo Cox will be remembered at events in June. Pic: National World

The weekend of events run from June 20-22 and will be held across the country in her memory.

Polmont’s event promises a wide range of free and low-cost activities for families, including a teddy bears’ picnic (children should bring their own teddies), beat the goalie, children’s cricket, a Connect 4 tournament, films, and CPR demonstrations.

There will also be a raffle, tombola, food and drinks (or the option to bring your own picnic), and stalls hosted by local groups and organisations.

Community groups will be on hand to showcase their services and activities, encouraging people to get involved and learn more about what’s available in their area.

Councillor Anne Hannah, organiser of the event said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Polmont Community Hub for what promises to be a beautiful afternoon.

“The Great Get Together is a wonderful reminder of the strength and kindness within our communities, and events like this give us a chance to connect with others, support one another, and simply enjoy being together. Everyone is welcome and we hope to see you there.

Full details of events across the UK can be found on the Jo Cox Foundation’s website, which runs the Great Get Together each year in memory of Jo’s commitment to community, compassion, and unity.

Jo Cox was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire. On June 16, 2016, the mother of two young children was murdered as she made her way to meet constituents. A man was later jailed for life for her killing.