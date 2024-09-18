The popular event was held in the Greenpark Centre on Saturday, September 7 and saw a high number of entries across the classes, including flowers, vegetables, handicrafts and baking.

Following the judging, visitors were allowed into the hall to see all the entries – and discover which ones had been successful.

The entries certainly brightened up the hall and featured everything from sweet peas to carrots and strawberry jam to knitted toys.

Picking up a best exhibit award and ‘most points in show’ was T&S Martin, while other best exhibitis went to D. Campbell, Andrew Barnes, Gordon Blair, Ian Turner, Andrew Banks and K. Whately.

Keith Robb was awarded the Central Scotland Fuschia Society certificate for best exhibit.

In the non growing categories for the likes of baking, jams and chutneys and crafts, Ann Taylor picked up prizes for best exhibit and most points in show for baking. Mary Findlay scored most points in show for crafts and Ivy Morrison won the best exhibit for crafts.

The society thanked the committee, judges, stewards, helpers, exhibitors and the public for making the annual show a huge success.

1 . Polmont Horticultural Society Jim Wilson & Tom Sneddon admire the entries. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . 24-09-07-Polmont Horticultural Society 2024, pictured is Graham Gow with Strathcarron fundraising display Graham Gow with Strathcarron fundraising display Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Polmont Horticultural Society Andrew Cathcart with one of the entries. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales