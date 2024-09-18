The organising committee from Polmont Horticultural Society who were behind this year's flower show. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)The organising committee from Polmont Horticultural Society who were behind this year's flower show. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)
The organising committee from Polmont Horticultural Society who were behind this year's flower show. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Polmont Horticultural: Society hosts popular flower show

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
The annual flower show organised by Polmont Horticultural Society took place recently.

The popular event was held in the Greenpark Centre on Saturday, September 7 and saw a high number of entries across the classes, including flowers, vegetables, handicrafts and baking.

Following the judging, visitors were allowed into the hall to see all the entries – and discover which ones had been successful.

The entries certainly brightened up the hall and featured everything from sweet peas to carrots and strawberry jam to knitted toys.

Picking up a best exhibit award and ‘most points in show’ was T&S Martin, while other best exhibitis went to D. Campbell, Andrew Barnes, Gordon Blair, Ian Turner, Andrew Banks and K. Whately.

Keith Robb was awarded the Central Scotland Fuschia Society certificate for best exhibit.

In the non growing categories for the likes of baking, jams and chutneys and crafts, Ann Taylor picked up prizes for best exhibit and most points in show for baking. Mary Findlay scored most points in show for crafts and Ivy Morrison won the best exhibit for crafts.

The society thanked the committee, judges, stewards, helpers, exhibitors and the public for making the annual show a huge success.

Jim Wilson & Tom Sneddon admire the entries.

1. Polmont Horticultural Society

Jim Wilson & Tom Sneddon admire the entries. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Graham Gow with Strathcarron fundraising display

2. 24-09-07-Polmont Horticultural Society 2024, pictured is Graham Gow with Strathcarron fundraising display

Graham Gow with Strathcarron fundraising display Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Andrew Cathcart with one of the entries.

3. Polmont Horticultural Society

Andrew Cathcart with one of the entries. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Tom Sneddon taking a closer look at the fuschias.

4. Polmont Horticultural Society

Tom Sneddon taking a closer look at the fuschias. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice