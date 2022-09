Polmont Horticultural: Society hosts flower show in Greenpark Centre

This year’s popular event moved to the Greenpark Centre and saw a high number of entries across all the classes, including flowers, vegetables, handicrafts and baking.

After the judging was completed on Saturday, visitors were allowed into the hall to see the wide array of entries – and discover who had been successful in 2022.

Everything from sweet peas to onions, strawberry jam to knitted toys were on display along with the coveted winners’ certificates.

Show Manager Janet Anderson with some of the floral exhibits.

Picking up four best exhibit awards was T&S Martin, while others went to Ian Turner, David Easton, Janet Anderson, Ann Taylor, Paul Sergent, Henretta Stewart, while Sandra Reid picked up the most points.

Andrew Cathcart was awarded the Central Scotland Fuchsia Society certificate for best exhibit.

The society thanked the committee, judges, stewards, helpers, exhibitors and the public for making the annual show a huge success.

The visitors’ first view of Saturday’s Show in Polmont’s Greenpark Centre.

Polmont Horticultural Society Annual Show 2022 Prizewinners

Special Awards

Section C Polmont Horticutural Society Best Exhibit: T & S Martin

Section D Pomont horticultral Society Best Exhibit: T & S Martin

Polmont Horticultural Society Chairman Tom Sneddon has a final approving look at some of the exhibits in the vegetable classes.

Section E Polmont Horticultural Society Best Exhibit: T & S Martin

Section F J. Anderson Best Exhibit: Ian Turner

Section H Polmont Horticultural Society Best Exhibit: David Easton

Section J Central Scotland Fuchsia Society Certificate Best Exhibit: Andrew Cathcart

This edible visitor won a well-merited First Prize for young Henrietta Stewart in the section for children aged eight and under.

Section K Polmont Horticutural Society Best Exhibit: T & S Martin

Section K46 National Vegetable – Medal – Six Red Tomatoes: Janet Anderson

Section M Polmont Horticutural Society Best Exhibit: Ann Taylor

Section M Polmont Horticutural Society Most Points: Sandra Reid

Section N Country Curls Polmont Best Exhibit: Paul Sergent

Section P Polmont Horticultural Society Best Exhibit: Henretta Stewart

Section B - Gladiola

Class No : B.10; One vase gladioli, 1 spike

1st place: F. Thomson (26)

Section C - Cut Flowers

Class No: C.12; One vase double asters, 6 blooms

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: F. Thomson (26)

Class No : C.17; One vase French marigolds, 6 blooms, double

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : C.19; One board French marigolds,6 blooms, doubles

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : C.22; Two vases annuals

1st Place: Gordon Blair (275)

Class No : C.23; One vase herbaceous, any variety

1st Place: F. Thomson (26)

2nd Place: Gordon Blair (275)

3rd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

Class No : C.24; Two vases herbaceous

1st Place: F. Thomson (26)

2nd Place: Gordon Blair (275)

3rd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : C.25; One vase herbaceous, mixed

1st Place: Gordon Blair (275)

2nd Place: Ian Simpson (265)

Section D - Pansies & Violas

Class No : D.26; One board fancy pansies, 6 blooms, 1 variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : D.27; One board fancy pansies, 6 blooms, mixed

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : D.29; One board fancy pansies, 9 blooms, 3 varieties

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : D.30; One board fancy pansies, 12 blooms, mixed

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : D.31; One board violas, 6 blooms, 1 variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

Section E - Sweet Peas

Class No : E.34; Two vases sweet peas, 12 stems in each

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : E.35; One vase sweet peas, 13 stems, 1 variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : E.37; One vase sweet peas, 13 stems, 3 varieties

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : E.38; One vase sweet peas, 13 stems, blended

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : E.39; One bowl sweet peas, arranged for effect

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Section F - Dahlias

Class No : F.40; Three vases,3 varieties, 3 blooms of 1 variety per vase

1st Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

2nd Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.41; One vase medium cactus or semi cactus & one vase medium decorative, 3 blooms per vase

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.42; One vase small catcus or semi cactus & one vase small decorative, 3 blooms per vase

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.44; Three vases giant decorative, 1 bloom per vase

1st Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

Class No : F.45; One vase medium decorative, 3 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

2nd Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

Class No : F.46; One vase small decorative, 3 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.47; One vase small decorative, 5 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : F.48; One vase minature decorative, 3 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.50; One vase large dahlias, 3 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

2nd Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

Class No : F.51; One vase medium cactus or semi cactus, 3 blooms

1st Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

2nd Place: Ian Turner (63)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : F.52; One vase small cactus or semi cactus, 3 blooms

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : F.53; One vase small cactus or semi cactus, 5 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

Class No : F.55; One vase miniature ball, 3 blooms

1st Place: Ian Turner (63)

2nd Place: Gordon Blair (275)

Class No : F.56; One vase pompom, 6 blooms

1st Place: Gordon Blair (275)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : F.57; One vase,any classification 3 blooms

1st Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

2nd Place: Gordon Blair (275)

Class No : F.58; One basket of dahlias

1st Place: Jordon & Sean Turner (216)

2nd Place: Gordon Blair (275)

Section H - Pot Plants

Class No : H.76; One geranium

1st Place: Ian Simpson (265)

Class No : H.77; One tuberous-rooted begonia

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: Ian Simpson (265)

Class No : H.78; One flowering plant, one foliage plant

1st Place: Ian Simpson (265)

Class No : H.79; One Coleus

1st Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

Class No : H.80; One Cactus or succulent

1st Place: Ann Steele (55)

2nd Place: Ian Simpson (265)

3rd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

Class No : H.81; One foliage plant

1st Place: Doreen Robertson (267)

2nd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

3rd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

Class No : H.82; One plant, any species, 4" pot max.

1st Place: Andrew Cathcart (247)

2nd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

3rd Place: Ann Steele (55)

Class No : H.83; One plant, any species, 5" pot min.

1st Place: Ian Simpson (265)

Class No : H.85; One pot plant, not otherwise competed for

1st Place: Ann Steele (55)

2nd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

3rd Place: Tricia Simpson (313)

Class No : H.263; One hanging plant, any size of pot

1st Place: David Easton (287)

2nd Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

Section HB - Bonsai

Class No : HB.87; Deciduous Class - one plant (any style)

1st Place: Roy Baird (258)

2nd Place: Rosemary Baird (256)

3rd Place: E. Baird (257)

Class No : HB.88; Evergreen Class - one plant (any style)

1st Place: E. Baird (257)

2nd Place: Roy Baird (258)

3rd Place: Rosemary Baird (256)

Class No : HB.89; Group planting (either deciduous or evergreen)

1st Place: Roy Baird (258)

Section J - Fuchsias

Class No : J.90; One plant fuchsia, any size of pot

1st Place: Andrew Cathcart (247)

Class No : J.94; One board fuchsia, 6 blooms

1st Place: Tom Sneddon (66)

2nd Place: Andrew Cathcart (247)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Section K - Vegetables

Class No : K.97; Collection of vegetables, 1 onion grown from set, 1 globe beetroot, 1 early turnip,2 potatoes, 2 tomatoes

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.98; Six pod peas

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.99; Six pods broad beans

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.101; Six runner beans

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.102; Six shallots red, grown from sets

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.106; Three onions, round, grown from sets

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.107; Three onions, quality

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.108; Three onions, weight

1st Place: Raymond Murray (294)

2nd Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.109; One onion, quality

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.110; One onion, weight

1st Place: Jean Armstrong (280)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.111; Three red onions, quality

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

Class No : K.112; One red onion, weight

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

Class No : K.114; Collection of onions, weight: 2 from seed, 2 red and 2 from sets (NVS Medal)

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

Class No : K.115; Nine potatoes, 3 each of 3 varieties

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.116; Three potatoes, coloured, any variety

1st Place: F. Thomson (26)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.117; Three potatoes, partly-coloured, any variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : K.119; Three potatoes, round, one variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.120; Three heaviest potatoes, one variety

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : K.122; Three white turnips

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.123; Three early Milan turnips

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.125; Three stump-rooted carrots

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.128; Three globe beet

1st Place: F. Thomson (26)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

3rd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : K.129; One vegetable marrow, quality

1st Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

3rd Place: Raymond Murray (294)

Class No : K.130; One vegetable marrow, weight

1st Place: Raymond Murray (294)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.131; Two cucumbers

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.132; Three parsnips

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.133; Three leeks, long

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.136; Two cauliflowers

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.139; One cabbage, round

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.140; One cabbage, conical

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.142; One cabbage, weight

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.143; One green

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.144; Six stalks rhubarb, quality

1st Place: Margaret Day (6)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.145; Six tomatoes, red N.V.S. Medal

1st Place: Janet Anderson (292)

2nd Place: Margaret Day (6)

3rd Place: Andrew Cameron (53)

Class No : K.146; Six tomatoes, yellow

1st Place: Janet Anderson (292)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.147; One truss tomatoes, quality

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.148; One truss tomatoes, weight

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.149; One Entry, not elsewhere in Section K 'New'

1st Place: Raymond Murray (294)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : K.150; One dish of fruit, any variety

1st Place: Jean Armstrong (280)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

3rd Place: Maya Brown (317)

Section M - Cookery

Class No : M.158; One glass jar strawberry jam

1st Place: Sandra Reid (217)

2nd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : M.159; One glass jar raspberry jam

1st Place: Anne Taylor (149)

2nd Place: Sandra Reid (217)

3rd Place: Janet Anderson (292)

Class No : M.160; One glass jar blackcurrant jam

1st Place: T & S Martin (266)

2nd Place: Sandra Reid (217)

3rd Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

Class No : M.161; One glass jar jam, any other variety

1st Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

2nd Place: Sandra Reid (217)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : M.162; One glass jar chutney

1st Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

2nd Place: T & S Martin (266)

3rd Place: Anne Taylor (149)

Class No : M.163; One glass jar of jelly, any variety

1st Place: Sandra Reid (217)

2nd Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

3rd Place: T & S Martin (266)

Class No : M.164; Four oven scones

1st Place: Anne Taylor (149)

2nd Place: Sandra Reid (217)

3rd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : M.165; One fruit loaf

1st Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

2nd Place: Anne Taylor (149)

3rd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : M.166; Four pancakes

1st Place: Anne Taylor (149)

2nd Place: Sandra Reid (217)

3rd Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

Section N - Handicrafts

Class No : N.181; One garment in Arran pattern

1st Place: Liz Hamilton (263)

2nd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

Class No : N.183; One knitted hat and mitts

1st Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

2nd Place: Liz Hamilton (263)

3rd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

Class No : N.185; One soft toy, knitted

1st Place: Liz Hamilton (263)

2nd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

3rd Place: Margaret Day (6)

Class No : N.186; A knitted cardigan for a child of under 5 years

1st Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

2nd Place: Liz Hamilton (263)

3rd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

Class No : N.187; An Article in Parchwork

1st Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

2nd Place: Anne Taylor (149)

3rd Place: June Kemp (311)

Class No : N.188; One crochet item

1st Place: Abbie Whyte (316)

2nd Place: Anne Robertson (315)

3rd Place: Rhona Bennett (297)

Class No : N.189; One handmade card (paper)

1st Place: Sandra Reid (217)

2nd Place: Anne Taylor (149)

3rd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

Class No : N.190; One item of handmade jewellery

1st Place: Anne Taylor (149)

2nd Place: Jane Miller (318)

3rd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

Class No : N.191; One cross-stitch article

1st Place: Elizabeth Farr (250)

2nd Place: Joan Ferrier (246)

3rd Place: Grace Hodge (12)

Class No : N.192; One tapestry article

1st Place: Anne Taylor (149)

2nd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

Class No : N.193: One article, any other handicraft

1st Place: Paul Sergeant (310)

2nd Place: Anne Taylor (149)

3rd Place: Rachel McWhirter (314)

Class No : N.194; One Cross-stitch card

1st Place: Janet Anderson (292)

2nd Place: Margaret Crawford (302)

3rd Place: Liz Hamilton (263)

Section P - Children's Work (Age 8 or under)

Class No : P.202; One birthday card, hand-made

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.203; One drawing of a fruit or flower

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.204; One figure made from and/or vegetables, entire and/or cut or sliced

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.205; One bowl floating flowerheads

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.206; Four chocolate crispies

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.207; A flower arrangement in a cup and saucer

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Class No : P.208; One miniature garden on a paper plate

1st Place: Henrietta Stewart (319)

Section X - Specials

Class No : X.237; Planter for Patio or Doorstep