Polmont community set to enjoy a Holly Jolly Christmas with festive event

It’s going to be a Holly Jolly Christmas in Polmont on Friday as the village comes together to celebrate the start of the festive season – and light up its Christmas tree.

Following the success of last year's Christmas event, Polmont Community Council are organising another celebration this year. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Following the success of last year’s Christmas event, Polmont Community Council are once again inviting residents to join them for some seasonal fun.

The Holly Jolly Christmas event is planned for Friday, December 1 from 6pm to 8pm.

The festivities will be taking place in Main Street outside the shops, and outside the Claremont in the lower precinct.

Those attending will be able to browse a selection of Christmas stalls and there will be games and events, card making, a balloon artist and a mega raffle.

Refreshments will be available at the Black Bull and there will be live music and carols for all to enjoy.

Santa and his sleigh will be stopping by and there’s a chance to meet some alpacas as well as seeing inside a fire engine.

The village’s Christmas tree has been provided by Klondyke Garden Centre and the lights will be switched on at around 6.30pm on Friday by a very special guest.