Everyone’s invited to Showcase Saturday in Polmont this weekend.

The village’s community hub, community council and playgroup are holding the event on June 1 from noon to 4pm in Greenpark Centre.

Their aim is to show all the different activities that are on offer as the community hub takes forward plans to save the centre.

Running from noon to 4pm, the playgroup will also offer free face painting, axe throwing, bouncy castle, balloon modelling, kids’ yoga (1.30pm) and BookBug (2.30pm and 3.15pm).

Peppa Pig and Chase will be making an appearance.

