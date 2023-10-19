News you can trust since 1845
Polmont Community Council continue to improve area with latest addition

The busy team at Polmont Community Council are continuing their efforts to improve their local area.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
Their latest initiative has seen three benches and a notice board purchased and installed for residents and visitors to the area to use.

Funding for the project came from Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Audrey Morrison from the group came along for the unveiling, along with local councillor Gordon Forrest.

Efforts over the spring and summer to brighten up the area with flowers and shrubs saw the community council members rewarded at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards.

The unveiling of benches and noticeboard in Polmont Main Street, left to right, Councillor Gordon Forrest, Michael Stuart, Louisa McGrandles, Audrey Morrison for Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Kevin Ashe. Pic: ContributedThe unveiling of benches and noticeboard in Polmont Main Street, left to right, Councillor Gordon Forrest, Michael Stuart, Louisa McGrandles, Audrey Morrison for Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Kevin Ashe. Pic: Contributed
The unveiling of benches and noticeboard in Polmont Main Street, left to right, Councillor Gordon Forrest, Michael Stuart, Louisa McGrandles, Audrey Morrison for Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Kevin Ashe. Pic: Contributed

Polmont Community Council won the Small Town Award and, taking part in the judged category, received a Silver Gilt certificate.

Volunteers have also been busy tidying up and installing a fence at the Aldi ramp, as well as giving a revamp to an area on Station Road.

They’ve even installed a dog tether next to the shops at the request of shoppers.

