The busy team at Polmont Community Council are continuing their efforts to improve their local area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their latest initiative has seen three benches and a notice board purchased and installed for residents and visitors to the area to use.

Funding for the project came from Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Audrey Morrison from the group came along for the unveiling, along with local councillor Gordon Forrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Efforts over the spring and summer to brighten up the area with flowers and shrubs saw the community council members rewarded at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards.

The unveiling of benches and noticeboard in Polmont Main Street, left to right, Councillor Gordon Forrest, Michael Stuart, Louisa McGrandles, Audrey Morrison for Clackmannan and Stirling Environmental Trust and Kevin Ashe. Pic: Contributed

Polmont Community Council won the Small Town Award and, taking part in the judged category, received a Silver Gilt certificate.

Volunteers have also been busy tidying up and installing a fence at the Aldi ramp, as well as giving a revamp to an area on Station Road.