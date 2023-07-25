They are all members of 2nd Polmont Brownie pack who meet in the village’s church hall every Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The four who achieved their gold award are ten-year-olds Hannah Easton, Honor McHugh and Emma Rowan, and nine-year-old Emma Clarke.

To receive the coveted gold award the Brownies, who are all pupils at Maddiston Primary School, had to earn six theme awards then complete a final challenge. To receive each theme award they had to achieve one interest badge, one skillbuilder stage and complete 180 hours of activities.

Four girls from 2nd Polmont Brownies receive their Gold award, left to right, Hannah Easton, Honor McHugh, Emma Rowan and Emma Clarke. Pic: Contributed

Vivienne Rowan, who as well as being Emma’s mum is also 2nd Polmont Brown Owl, said: “I’m incredibly proud of them all and their hard work to achieve the gold award.”