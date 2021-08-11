Polmont Bowling Club memorial event raises £1000 for Strathcarron Hospice

Strathcarron Hospice was presented with a cheque for £1000 by members of Polmont Bowling Club on Tuesday, August 10.

The money was raised via the Station Road club’s annual Hawsir Trophy event in memory of former member Robin Close, better known as Rocky.

It’s thought the fundraiser has been running for at least ten years.

Polmont Bowling Club raised £1000 for Strathcarron Hospice through this year's Hawsir Trophy memorial event in honour of former member Robin Close (Rocky). Pictured: Ronnie Macleod, treasurer; John Gray, member; Ian Doig, president; Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron's community fundraiser; Tracy Wilson, bar manager; and Gordon Pyle, member. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Claire Kennedy, the hospice’s community fundraiser, was invited along to accept the cheque on the hospice’s behalf.

Given the financial challenges the charity has faced amid the coronavirus pandemic, staff are only too pleased to receive such generous backing.

Claire said: “The bowling club runs the event every year and chooses a different charity but the members have supported the hospice in the past.

“Their support is brilliant because fundraising has been impacted so much, so for events like that to go ahead again and people to come together to raise funds is fantastic.

“The money will pay for two days of care at Strathcarron.”

The hospice believes people “should not only die well, but live well” and support patients and their loved ones to make every moment count.

Presently, Strathcarron, which this year celebrated its 40th anniversary, needs to raise £14,315 a day to keep its services running.

Every year, its staff and 900-strong team of volunteers provide specialist care, love and support to around 1400 people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness.

