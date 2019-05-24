Polmont-based group donates £3000 to motor neurone charity in honour of late member

A community-focused crafts club has paid tribute to one of its late members by donating to charity in her name.

Greenpark Quilters Group chose to hand over the £3000 generated by its 2019 exhibition to the Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of Grace Graham.

Greenpark Quilters Group chairwoman Theresa Hebden said: “Every two years we have an exhibition with a sales table where our lovely pieces of work can be purchased with all the proceeds going to various charities. With different sales tables throughout the year we have raised £3000.

“This year it was decided that all our proceeds would go to Motor Neurone Disease as one of our members, a lovely lady called Grace, who unfortunately died of motor neuron disease.”

The money will be used to fund research into the disease.

Call 0808 802 6262 or visit www.mndassociation.org for more details.