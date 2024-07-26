Polmont actress Hazel Beattie's delight at film award as she prepares for Edinburgh Fringe show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A talented Polmont actress said she was “shocked” to pick up an award at a recent film festival.

Hazel Beattie, who juggles her acting and voiceover career with being an arts development officer for performing arts with Falkirk Council as well as being a mum to two daughters, was delighted but surprised at her win at West Lothian Film Festival.

She was named Best Actress for her role in a student film Chelle by first-time director Gerlof Greisel, made as part of his course with Screen Education Edinbugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel said: “I played the role of a mother whose child had died and the piece had a fantasy/horror theme to it. The part of the daughter Chelle, was played by my real life daughter Violet, 15, and also featured my other daughter April, 19, as a supporting artist.

Hazel Beattie won Best Actress award at West Lothian Film Festival for Chelle. Pic: Contributed

"The film was submitted to the West Lothian Film Festival where it picked up the awards for Best Student Film, Best First Time Director and Best Actress. I attended the black tie event with Violet where I was absolutely shocked to be announced as the winner but very delighted. The film was also selected for screening at The East Kilbride Film Festival and The Bay International Film Festival.”

It’s a busy time for Hazel as last month she was cast in a feature film Mission currently in post production working with George Mackay and directed by Paul Wright. Prior to that she appeared in the Neflix Film The Princess Switch 3 as Mother Superior working alongside American singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Her voiceover work has also recently seen her work on TV and radio campaigns for Scotrail, Thorntons Solicitors and McTear's Auctioneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next month doesn’t look like getting any quieter when the Edinburgh Fringe will see her reprise her role of Jean in Sunshine on Leith with Captivate Theatre as part of the Assembly Rooms programme. Hazel said: “It is such a special show to me and this is the ninth year I have taken on the role but it never gets old. My daughter Violet is playing Elsa in Captivate's Frozen Jr show at Edinburgh Academy and is also in the Ensemble of Les Mis.”

Hazel Beattie, centre, as Jean in Sunshine in Leith at the Edinburgh Fringe. Pic: Contributed

Daughter April has just finished her first year of training in musical theatre at Italia Conti in Woking, Surrey and Violet also has her sights set on the same career recently playing Audrey in Graeme High School’s end of term production of Little Shop of Horrors.