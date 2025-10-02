Police want to know missing Forth Valley man, 51, is safe
Efforts are ongoing to trace a missing man last seen on Tuesday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help trace Kenneth Martin, 51, who was last seen around 6am on Tuesday, September 30 in the area of Ewing Court, Stirling.
“He is 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and short facial stubble.”
Inspector Liam Bryson added: “We are keen to make sure he is safe.”
People can call 101, quoting incident number 3517 of September 30.