Police visit Falkirk area schools to promote traffic safety - both on the road and online
Community police officers have been visiting primary schools in the Falkirk Council area to ensure youngsters remain as safe as possible whether they are crossing roads or navigating the online world of the Internet.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy few days for the community policing teams for Grangemouth and Braes spending time engaging with their communities and ensuring our young people are safe in their communities.
“Last week the school squad accompanied PCs Boyle and Lindsay from Braes community policing team at Slammanan Primary talking to road users about responsible parking and speeding in and around the school community.
“The school squad also visited Bowhouse Primary with Grangemouth community policing team. PCs Pacitti and Christie took time to discuss responsible parking and speeding in and around the school community.
"They also dropped into Beancross Primary school to talk to young people about being good citizens online with the key message from the young people themselves – Don’t be a troll.”