Police visit Falkirk area schools to promote traffic safety - both on the road and online

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy few days for the community policing teams for Grangemouth and Braes spending time engaging with their communities and ensuring our young people are safe in their communities.

“Last week the school squad accompanied PCs Boyle and Lindsay from Braes community policing team at Slammanan Primary talking to road users about responsible parking and speeding in and around the school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school squad also visited Bowhouse Primary with Grangemouth community policing team. PCs Pacitti and Christie took time to discuss responsible parking and speeding in and around the school community.

Police officers visited Bowhouse Primary School in Grangemouth to promote road safety and online respect