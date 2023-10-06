News you can trust since 1845
Police urge Falkirk residents to beware and keep things locked up following 'spate' of house break-ins

Police are warning people to make sure their premises and property is as secure as possible following a recent rise in house break-ins.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In light of recent thefts from homes, we ask residents to ensure their property is secure. Even when you're home please ensure

you've locked your doors and windows.

"Don’t make it easy for thieves to steal from you. If you know who might be responsible for this spate of thefts, get in touch via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”