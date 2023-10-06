Police urge Falkirk residents to beware and keep things locked up following 'spate' of house break-ins
Police are warning people to make sure their premises and property is as secure as possible following a recent rise in house break-ins.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In light of recent thefts from homes, we ask residents to ensure their property is secure. Even when you're home please ensure
you've locked your doors and windows.
"Don’t make it easy for thieves to steal from you. If you know who might be responsible for this spate of thefts, get in touch via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”