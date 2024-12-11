Police turn up to find car 'parked' inside front window of Stenhousemuir shop

Police officers attended at a “road” traffic incident and found themselves looking at a car which had driven through the front window of a shop.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, December 7, in the car park next to Stenhousemuir Health and Fitness Centre, near Hallam Road and King Street.

The car in question somehow ended up crashing into the shop unit – which was formerly home to Strathcarron Hospice.

The Falkirk Herald is still waiting for a statement from Police Scotland on the incident.