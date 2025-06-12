Police seize £640,000 worth of drugs after raid on Forth Valley property

A search of a property in the Forth Valley area resulted in police officers recovering illegal drugs worth £640,000.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 10, officers executed a warrant at a premises in Church Street, Alloa, where a large-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered within.

Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets. Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

A search of the property resulted in £640,000 of illegal drugs being seized by police officers (Picture: Police Scotland)

“In addition to the contributing to the illegal trade of drugs, these cultivations pose a serious fire risk and anyone with suspicions that a premises is being used as a cultivation is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.