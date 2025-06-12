Police seize £640,000 worth of drugs after raid on Forth Valley property
At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 10, officers executed a warrant at a premises in Church Street, Alloa, where a large-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered within.
Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets. Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.
“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“In addition to the contributing to the illegal trade of drugs, these cultivations pose a serious fire risk and anyone with suspicions that a premises is being used as a cultivation is urged to contact us.”
Anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.