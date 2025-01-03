Police searching for owner of dog found running out into road traffic in Falkirk area
A dog which may have recently had a litter of pups was found running out in traffic on the infamous Avong Gorge road.
The dog was found on Thursday, January 2. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers believet she may have had a litter of puppies recently and is currently being assessed at a local vet. If this is the case its important we get her reunited with her family.” If someone knows who the dog belongs to they can 101 quoting the reference number PS-20250102-2740.
