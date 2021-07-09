Police searching for missing teenage girl with links to Falkirk and Grangemouth
Concern is growing for an 18-year-old girl who was last seen yesterday evening.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:28 am
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:34 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cheryl Hutchison is missing from the Stirling area. She is white, 4ft 9ins, slim, with long died blonde/fair hair, blue eyes and pale complexion.
"When last seen, she was wearing a long sleeved grey crop top and light grey leggings. Cheryl is known to frequent the Falkirk and Grangemouth areas and has links to Glasgow and Dunfermline.”
Call 101 quoting incident number 3767 of July 8.