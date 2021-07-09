Police searching for missing teenage girl with links to Falkirk and Grangemouth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cheryl Hutchison is missing from the Stirling area. She is white, 4ft 9ins, slim, with long died blonde/fair hair, blue eyes and pale complexion.

"When last seen, she was wearing a long sleeved grey crop top and light grey leggings. Cheryl is known to frequent the Falkirk and Grangemouth areas and has links to Glasgow and Dunfermline.”