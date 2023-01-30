Police searching for missing Falkirk woman last seen on Saturday night
Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Falkirk woman who was last seen in Edinburgh on Saturday night.
Chantelle Stewart, 25, was last seen in Princes Street at 11pm on Saturday, January 28.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Chantelle is 5ft 2ins, of slim build, with long brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black dress and black high heeled shoes.
"There are growing concerns for her welfare.”
If you can help contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3129 of January 29.