News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Police search update: Body of missing Falkirk man, 52, found in Fife area

The body of a man last seen in Falkirk in October has been discovered in Fife.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Hope, 52, was last seen on Monday, October 30, in the Castings Avenue area of Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been found in the Limekilns area of Fife. The body is yet to be formally identified but the family of missing man Kenneth Hope has been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:FifePoliceFalkirkPolice Scotland