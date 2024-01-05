News you can trust since 1845
Police Scotland want to hear from people in Falkirk about their needs and concerns

There is still time for people to have a say in how Police Scotland prioritise their resources over the coming months and years.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
The online Your Police survey for 2023/24, which opened in April last year. closes on March 31.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Understanding the views and priorities of Scotland's diverse communities is fundamental to how Police Scotland responds to the needs of the public.

"Our public engagement activities help us improve how we deliver our policing services in local communities, ensuring they are accessible for everyone. Your feedback shapes what we do nationally and locally, like how we inform people about policing.

Police Scotland want to hear the views of people in Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)Police Scotland want to hear the views of people in Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)
"It is vital we listen, understand, and take action using your views and experiences.”

Views of residents are fed back into the Annual Police Plan, which sets out what Police Scotland does to keep communities safe.

Visit the website to take part in the survey.

