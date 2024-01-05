Police Scotland want to hear from people in Falkirk about their needs and concerns
The online Your Police survey for 2023/24, which opened in April last year. closes on March 31.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Understanding the views and priorities of Scotland's diverse communities is fundamental to how Police Scotland responds to the needs of the public.
"Our public engagement activities help us improve how we deliver our policing services in local communities, ensuring they are accessible for everyone. Your feedback shapes what we do nationally and locally, like how we inform people about policing.
"It is vital we listen, understand, and take action using your views and experiences.”
Views of residents are fed back into the Annual Police Plan, which sets out what Police Scotland does to keep communities safe.
Visit the website to take part in the survey.