Police Scotland: Officers appeal for help to trace missing Falkirk man

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 08:24 GMT
Kenneth Hope was last seen around 3.30pm on Monday, October 30, in the Castings Avenue area of the town.

The 52-year-old is described as around 6ft 3ins, of slim build with balding, dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat and black trainers with a white sole. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Missing man Kenneth Hope. Pic: ContributedMissing man Kenneth Hope. Pic: Contributed
Inspector Neil Cheyne said: “Kenneth has not been in touch since Monday and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen Kenneth or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Kenneth hears about this appeal I would ask him to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3631 of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

