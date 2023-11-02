Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Falkirk man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Hope was last seen around 3.30pm on Monday, October 30, in the Castings Avenue area of the town.

The 52-year-old is described as around 6ft 3ins, of slim build with balding, dark brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat and black trainers with a white sole. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Missing man Kenneth Hope. Pic: Contributed

Inspector Neil Cheyne said: “Kenneth has not been in touch since Monday and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen Kenneth or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Kenneth hears about this appeal I would ask him to make contact with us.”