Police 'roadshow' hits Bantaskin area
Community police officers will be setting up a mobile unit in the Falkirk area this week to hear the concerns of residents first hand.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 8:10am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bantaskin community officers will be within the mobile office at Greenbank Court between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday, October 13.
“Also in attendance will be Councillor Lorna Binnie, Bantaskin area housing officers, members of the community estates team and staff from Transform Forth Valley. We invite members of the public to come along and discuss any issues they have.”