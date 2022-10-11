News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police 'roadshow' hits Bantaskin area

Community police officers will be setting up a mobile unit in the Falkirk area this week to hear the concerns of residents first hand.

By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 8:10am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bantaskin community officers will be within the mobile office at Greenbank Court between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday, October 13.

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Grangemouth event proves libraries really are for everyone

“Also in attendance will be Councillor Lorna Binnie, Bantaskin area housing officers, members of the community estates team and staff from Transform Forth Valley. We invite members of the public to come along and discuss any issues they have.”

The mobile police unit will be setting up this week to hear community concerns
PoliceFalkirkPolice Scotland