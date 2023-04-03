Police renew appeal for information on missing teen with links to Forth Valley area
Police are continuing their search for a missing teenager last seen on March 20.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:19 BST
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, who has links to Forth Valley, has been missing from the Greenock area since noon on Friday, March 17 and was last seen on the morning of Monday, March 20 in the Kirriemuir area, possibly travelling to Dundee.
Cameron is 6ft, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black body warmer, black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and had a black backpack.
Call 101, quoting incident number 3433 of March 19.