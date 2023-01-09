News you can trust since 1845
Police release update on missing teenager last seen in Camelon

An update has been released by police regarding a teenager who was last seen in the Camelon area last Wednesday.

By James Trimble
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:11am

The assistance of the public had been sought to try and trace Angel Neilson, 17, who went missing on January 4 and was said to have links to Falkirk, Caldercuix and Bathgate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Angel Neilson, previously missing from the Falkirk area, has now been traced. We want to thank members of the public for all their assistance in this.”

