Police release update on missing teenager last seen in Camelon
An update has been released by police regarding a teenager who was last seen in the Camelon area last Wednesday.
By James Trimble
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:11am
The assistance of the public had been sought to try and trace Angel Neilson, 17, who went missing on January 4 and was said to have links to Falkirk, Caldercuix and Bathgate.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Angel Neilson, previously missing from the Falkirk area, has now been traced. We want to thank members of the public for all their assistance in this.”