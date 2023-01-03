Scott McLaren left his home in the Dollar Crescent area of the town around midday on Sunday, January 1.

This afternoon, police released a CCTV image of him in the Coatbridge area, and said it was believed that he has since travelled north in the direction of Stirling.

The CCTV image was taken around 9:00am on Tuesday, January 3.

Police released the CCTV image of Scott, from Kirkcaldy, in the Coatbridge, along with a photo of the taxi he has access to.

Scott is believed to have been driving a white Ford Mondeo taxi, registration DA13 CAB, emblazoned with JJ’s taxi in black on the side of vehicle.

He is said to be around 5ft 11in tall, grey short hair and of medium build.

He is last known to have been wearing a burgundy Next hooded top, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Scott or his vehicle to get in touch with us as soon as you can.

“We are working to establish his movements after leaving his home in Kirkcaldy and any sightings of Scott or the taxi could help us do that.

“Enquiries so far have established that Scott has connections to Perth, Stirling and the Falls of Bruar near Pitlochry and may have travelled to those areas.

