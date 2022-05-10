Police re-appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley man Kenneth Wessels

The 61-year-old from Tullibody left the Newbiggin Crescent area of the town at around 4.45am on Wednesday, May 4.

Officers have established Kenneth has then driven his Black Toyota Yaris – registration SF14 DCT – to Carsebridge Road, Alloa.

There was a further sighting of him in the Gartmorn Dam area of Alloa later in the afternoon that day.

Police are looking for help to trace Kenneth Wessels

Police confirmed that following investigations, a reported sighting of Kenneth at Tullibody Health Centre has been ruled out.

It is understood Kenneth has links to Brighton, The Falkland Isles, St Andrews and Aberdeen.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, clean shaven with short grey hair.

He was wearing a yellow long sleeved high-vis jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Inspector Andrew Angus said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped so far in our efforts to trace Kenneth.

“Unfortunately, following enquiries we’ve concluded the sighting at Tullibody Health Centre was not Kenneth and the search for him is ongoing."