Police praise Falkirk area pupils for their no tolerance approach to hate crime

The youngsters of a local primary school have used their creativity to get the message across that hate crime has no place in today’s society.

Community police officers attended at Sacred Heart Primary School’s recent multicultural week to chat about hate crime and then returned this week to see how the P6 pupils had used what they had learned to design posters.

PC MacKinnon said: “It was fantastic to see the pupils have learned so much from our earlier visit. Well done to all involved for their efforts.”