Police need help to trace young woman, 21, reported missing in the Forth Valley area

A woman who was reported missing on Sunday evening could be driving on roads in the area in Ford Fiesta.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 08:11 BST

Lauren Hamilton, 21, was last seen in the Clackmannan area at about 7.20pm on Sunday, July 9.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “She is currently travelling in her red and black Ford Fiesta registration J30LVH and may be in the Perthshire area. Lauren is F5ft 5ins, medium build with long brown hair. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.”

Anyone with any information which could help trace Laura can contact Police on 101 or use the "Contact Us" form on the Police Scotland website.

Laura Hamilton was last seen in the Forth Valley area and is thought to be driving her red and black Ford Fiesta (PIcture: Submitted)Laura Hamilton was last seen in the Forth Valley area and is thought to be driving her red and black Ford Fiesta (PIcture: Submitted)
Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family

who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000 or you can visit the website.

