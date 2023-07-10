Police need help to trace young woman, 21, reported missing in the Forth Valley area

Lauren Hamilton, 21, was last seen in the Clackmannan area at about 7.20pm on Sunday, July 9.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “She is currently travelling in her red and black Ford Fiesta registration J30LVH and may be in the Perthshire area. Lauren is F5ft 5ins, medium build with long brown hair. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information which could help trace Laura can contact Police on 101 or use the "Contact Us" form on the Police Scotland website.

Laura Hamilton was last seen in the Forth Valley area and is thought to be driving her red and black Ford Fiesta (PIcture: Submitted)

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family

who are missing.