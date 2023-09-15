Police need help to trace teenager missing in the Forth Valley area
Police are looking for assistance to trace a teenager who was last seen on Tuesday, September 12.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Brendyn Clarke-Whyte, 14, was last seen in Arnprior, Stirlingshire, around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 12. He is 5ft 10ins, of medium build with short brown hair.
“When last seen he was wearing a turquoise green hooded jumper, a black body warmer, blue tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.”
If you can help call 101 quoting incident 2814 of September 12.