Police need help to trace teenager missing in the Forth Valley area

Police are looking for assistance to trace a teenager who was last seen on Tuesday, September 12.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Brendyn Clarke-Whyte, 14, was last seen in Arnprior, Stirlingshire, around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 12. He is 5ft 10ins, of medium build with short brown hair.

“When last seen he was wearing a turquoise green hooded jumper, a black body warmer, blue tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.”

If you can help call 101 quoting incident 2814 of September 12.

