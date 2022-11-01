News you can trust since 1845
Police need help to trace teenager last seen in Blackness on Halloween

Police are appealing for information about a missing teenager.

By Fiona Dobie
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:40pm

Officers are asking members of the public to help them trace 13-year-old Cole Connor who was last seen at 5pm on Monday, October 31 in the Blackness area heading towards Linlithgow.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Cole is described as 5’6” tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.

Officers are appealing for information to trace Cole Connor, 13.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with an orange hood, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers with red markings.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Cole is asked to call them on 101 quoting reference number 4550 of October 31.

