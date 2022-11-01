Police need help to trace teenager last seen in Blackness on Halloween

Officers are asking members of the public to help them trace 13-year-old Cole Connor who was last seen at 5pm on Monday, October 31 in the Blackness area heading towards Linlithgow.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland.

Cole is described as 5’6” tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with an orange hood, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers with red markings.