Police need help to trace owner of Staffie dog found in Falkirk
A male Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found wandering alone in the Falkirk area last night and now police are looking to find his owner.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:37 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police at Falkirk are looking to trace the owner of a white male Staffordshire Terrier dog which was found at the Falkirk War memorial about 8pm on Wednesday, October.
"Anyone who has any information as to who the owner is is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 3677 of October20.”