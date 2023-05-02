News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Police need help to trace missing woman last seen in Camelon five days ago

A 42-year-old woman has been missing for almost a week and police need help to find her.

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:09 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Jennifer Jones was last seen at around 12.50pm on Friday, April 28 on Union Road, Camelon. She is 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long dark hair in a ponytail and has a north east of England accent.

"She was wearing a black jacket, pink leopard print jumper, light blue/grey jeans and black Nike trainers with pink laces.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Call 101 quoting reference 1925 of April 30.

Jennifer Jones was last seen on Friday, April 28 in CamelonJennifer Jones was last seen on Friday, April 28 in Camelon
Jennifer Jones was last seen on Friday, April 28 in Camelon
Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandNikeEngland