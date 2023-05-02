Police need help to trace missing woman last seen in Camelon five days ago
A 42-year-old woman has been missing for almost a week and police need help to find her.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:09 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Jennifer Jones was last seen at around 12.50pm on Friday, April 28 on Union Road, Camelon. She is 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long dark hair in a ponytail and has a north east of England accent.
"She was wearing a black jacket, pink leopard print jumper, light blue/grey jeans and black Nike trainers with pink laces.”
Call 101 quoting reference 1925 of April 30.