Police need help to trace missing teenager last seen in Camelon
A teenager who was last seen on Wednesday is still missing and now police have asked the public to help in the search.
By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 4:23pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Grangemouth are appealing for information to assist us in tracing 17-year-old Angel Neilson, who has been missing since 10am on Wednesday, January 4. Angel was last seen in the Camelon area, however, she has links to Falkirk, Caldercuix and Bathgate.”
Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0026 of January 5.