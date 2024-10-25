Police need help to trace missing Larbert woman, 20, last seen on Thursday morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Larbert has been missing since the early hours of Thursday and now police are asking for help to try and trace her.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia Lydon, 20, was last seen at 6.25am on Thursday, October 24 in the Larbert area.

She is white, around 6ft, of slim build with very short blonde hair and speaks with a local accent. She was wearing black leggings with shorts over the top and a brown fleecy top.

If you have seen her call police quoting ref 0554 of October 24.