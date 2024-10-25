Police need help to trace missing Larbert woman, 20, last seen on Thursday morning
A woman from Larbert has been missing since the early hours of Thursday and now police are asking for help to try and trace her.
Lydia Lydon, 20, was last seen at 6.25am on Thursday, October 24 in the Larbert area.
She is white, around 6ft, of slim build with very short blonde hair and speaks with a local accent. She was wearing black leggings with shorts over the top and a brown fleecy top.
If you have seen her call police quoting ref 0554 of October 24.
