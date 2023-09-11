Police need help to trace missing Grangemouth woman, 31, last seen on Sunday morning

News you can trust since 1845
A missing woman was last seen on Sunday in the Dunipace area and now police believe she may be travelling on the west coast of Scotland.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help tracing Eilidh McCall, missing from Grangemouth. She was last seen at around 11.40am on Sunday, September 10 on Stirling Street, Dunipace.

“Eilidh is 31-years-old, 5ft 7ins, of heavy build, with a Mohawk hairstyle which is dyed red. When last seen, Eilidh was wearing black/green hiking shorts, a dark blue t-shirt, and a black and white baseball cap.

“Eilidh is believed to drive a grey-coloured VW Polo car, registration number VRM SK61 LPL and has a black and white collie dog with her. It is believed Eilidh may be

travelling on the west coast of Scotland."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 2605 of September 10, 2023.

