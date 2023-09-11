Police need help to trace missing Grangemouth woman, 31, last seen on Sunday morning

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help tracing Eilidh McCall, missing from Grangemouth. She was last seen at around 11.40am on Sunday, September 10 on Stirling Street, Dunipace.

“Eilidh is 31-years-old, 5ft 7ins, of heavy build, with a Mohawk hairstyle which is dyed red. When last seen, Eilidh was wearing black/green hiking shorts, a dark blue t-shirt, and a black and white baseball cap.

“Eilidh is believed to drive a grey-coloured VW Polo car, registration number VRM SK61 LPL and has a black and white collie dog with her. It is believed Eilidh may be

travelling on the west coast of Scotland."