Police need help to trace missing Grangemouth woman, 31, last seen on Sunday morning
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help tracing Eilidh McCall, missing from Grangemouth. She was last seen at around 11.40am on Sunday, September 10 on Stirling Street, Dunipace.
“Eilidh is 31-years-old, 5ft 7ins, of heavy build, with a Mohawk hairstyle which is dyed red. When last seen, Eilidh was wearing black/green hiking shorts, a dark blue t-shirt, and a black and white baseball cap.
“Eilidh is believed to drive a grey-coloured VW Polo car, registration number VRM SK61 LPL and has a black and white collie dog with her. It is believed Eilidh may be
travelling on the west coast of Scotland."
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 2605 of September 10, 2023.