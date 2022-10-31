Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley man (83)
Police are looking for assistance to help them find a missing man in the Forth Valley area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John Greenman (83) was last seen in the Burngreen area of Kippen around 10.30am on Sunday, October 30. He is white, medium build, with grey/brown hair, and walks with a stoop.
“When last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper and brown or black slacks.”
Anyone who believes they have seen John or has any other information can call 101 quoting reference 2289 of October 30.