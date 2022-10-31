News you can trust since 1845
Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley man (83)

Police are looking for assistance to help them find a missing man in the Forth Valley area.

By James Trimble
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 2:10pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “John Greenman (83) was last seen in the Burngreen area of Kippen around 10.30am on Sunday, October 30. He is white, medium build, with grey/brown hair, and walks with a stoop.

“When last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper and brown or black slacks.”

Anyone who believes they have seen John or has any other information can call 101 quoting reference 2289 of October 30.

