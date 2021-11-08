Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley man

The last sighting of Murray Davidson (34) was near his home in Woodside Road, Stirling last Thursday.

However, he drives a distinctive Vauxhall Vivaro van, which had been spotted driving past Aldi supermarket in Bathgate at around 6.30pm on Friday, November 5.

The van – registration number LT16 CXH – is lime green in colour with two black racing stripes over the bonnet and the roof and down the rear of the vehicle.

Murray Davidson has been missing since November 4

Murray is white, 6ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing casual tracksuit bottoms and a tracksuit top.

PC Mandy Shepherd, of Stirling Police Station, said: “Murray’s family and friends are extremely concerned for his well being and we are asking members of the public to assist us in tracing him.

“He lives in Stirling but is also known to spend time in the Lothians and Edinburgh area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or his distinctive van, to please pass this information to police.

Murray Davidson's distinctive lime green van was last seen in Bathgate on November 5

“I would also urge Murray to get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well – his family and friends are anxious to hear from him.”

Anyone with information regarding Murray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0271 of Monday, November 8.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.