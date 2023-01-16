Police need help to trace missing Falkirk woman last seen over a week ago
Police officers are looking for assistance to try an trace a woman who was last seen on Friday, January 6.
By James Trimble
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are looking to trace Lesley Gardiner, who was last seen on January 6. Lesley was last seen in Greenock, however, she comes from the Falkirk area and is believed to have been travelling back to Falkirk or Stirling.”
If anyone has information on Lesley’s whereabouts they can call 101 and quote reference 1084 of January 13.